John Callahan, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 66

John Callahan, known for his role in All My Children, has died. He was 66.

The actor died unexpectedly early Saturday morning after suffering a massive stroke at his Palm Desert, California, home, his ex-wife, Eva La Rue's, rep confirmed to ET. La Rue, whom was married to Callahan from 1996 to 2005, took to Instagram to express her condolences. The two share 18-year-old daughter, Kaya McKenna.

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya," she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow. "That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! 'Johnny Numbers', my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to 'Yesterday')."

"Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you," she continued. "I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Meanwhile, the Daytime Emmys wrote in a tweet: "We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones."

We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VqsRI9VlWa — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) March 28, 2020

A handful of Callahan's previous co-stars and friends, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, expressed their condolences.

Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya ❤️ rip #johncallahan — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 28, 2020

So sorry to hear if the passing of the man I called “Callahan.” He was a remarkable person. Funny, silly, fun. My heart goes out to his daughter and partner in parenting, Eva la Rue. https://t.co/bTtQucW9Bd via @SoapDigest — Cady McClain (@CadyMcClain) March 28, 2020

Callahan starred as Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 to 2005. He also appeared in Santa Barbara, Days of Our Lives,General Hospital and web series The Bay.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Blum, 'Desperately Seeking Susan' Star, Dead From Coronavirus at 69

Floyd Cardoz, 'Top Chef Masters' Star, Dead at 59 From Coronavirus

Bryce Beekman, Washington State Starting Defensive Back, Found Dead at 22

Related Gallery