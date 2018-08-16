"With the right white man, we can do anything."

That's the basis of the plan hatched by Ron Stallworth (played by John David Washington) in Spike Lee's "based on some fo' real, fo' real sh*t" joint, BlacKkKlansman. Stallworth is Colorado Springs's first-ever African American police detective and his first self-appointed assignment is infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan circa 1972, as laid out in this exclusive clip from the movie.

"I've established contact and created some familiarity with the Klansmen over the phone," he explains. (If Washington's voice sounds vaguely familiar, it's because his dad is Denzel.) "I'll continue in that role, but we'll need another officer -- surprise, surprise, a white officer -- to play me when they meet face-to-face. Black Ron Stallworth over the phone, white Ron Stallworth face-to-face so there becomes a combined Ron Stallworth."

Adam Driver co-stars as that right white man, fellow detective Flip Zimmerman, alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming's Laura Harrier, Corey Hawkins and Topher Grace as the Grand Wizard of the Klan, David Duke. BlacKkKlansman is in theaters now.

Focus Features

"From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero. It's the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream."

