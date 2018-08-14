John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Sons Come Together for an Epic Selfie

They get by with a little help from their friends!

Fans of The Beatles did a double take on Monday when Sean Ono Lennon, the only son of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono, posted a selfie with James McCartney, the son of Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney, to Instagram.

The two famous offspring certainly have some striking similarities to their famous fathers, not least of which is their love of music.

In the shot, which is simply captioned, “Peekaboo,” James is holding his acoustic guitar, and giving a smile just like his dad.

John and Paul were possibly the most famous songwriting duo of all time, so is it possible that these two artists could be collaborating on their own music?

Peekaboo... A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Eko!!!! A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

Sean didn’t share that information, but he did post a second shot of himself playing an electric guitar, writing, “Eko!!!!”

Paul has been taking several trips down memory lane (Penny Lane?) lately. First he participated in an epic Carpool Karaoke with James Corden through his hometown of Liverpool, England, and then he recorded a secret gig at Abbey Road Studios, crossing the iconic road in front of the studio prior to the session.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Paul McCartney Recreates Iconic 'Abbey Road' Album Cover in Fun Video

Paul McCartney Brings James Corden to Tears With Powerful 'Let It Be' Duet on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Paul McCartney to Join James Corden for Epic 'Carpool Karaoke' -- Watch!

Related Gallery