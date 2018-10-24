John Mayer Gets Candid About His Sex Life, Hints at His Number

His body might be a wonderland, but John Mayer isn’t afraid to get candid about his sex life. The 41-year-old musician has been hosting an Instagram Live talk show called “Current Mood” and on Sunday he brought writer and comedian Cazzie David on the show.

Cazzie asked some more personal questions, which prompted the singer to burst out laughing and give his candid responses. When the daughter of Larry David asked if a girl has ever asked Mayer to play his music during sex, he replied, “No, but a girl has asked me to sing some of my song in probably the run up to it.”

He added, "I probably used my music to hook up a few times, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less from the heart.”

She then asked him to blink twice if he’d slept with more than 800 people and then to blink once if he’d slept with over 500 people. Both times he stared into the camera, unblinking.

After Cazzie applauded this news, Mayer quipped, “What does it say about my expectations that if you find out I’ve slept with less than 500 people it’s kind of impressive?”

He later referred to himself as being in the “sub-500 gang.”

She noted that he’d probably had the opportunity to sleep with that many people, and he replied, "I think being a famous man is somewhat similar to being a beautiful woman, which means yes there is access, there is very seldom any desire.”

Mayer, who has dated Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, and more stars, added that as the years have gone on, his own popularity has seemingly diminished in the romance department.

"I find people not being into me brings a real level of reality into my life, whereas when I was in my early ‘20s where I really couldn’t miss, I kind of abused that,” he noted. "Not so long ago I gave a girl my number and she said, ‘I probably won’t use it.’"

The musician also shared a story about attended a star-studded Oscars party two years ago and he noted a key difference.

“I saw Scarlett Johansson, and I said to myself for the first time in my life with the clearest of voices, ‘She wants nothing to do with you.’ And I found that really relieving,” he noted.

This isn’t the first time Mayer has joked about the lack of celebrity interest in him. Back in June he opened up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about being a taboo star. Watch the clip below for more:

