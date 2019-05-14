John Mayer isn't interested in another high-profile romance.

On Monday's episode of SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the singer-songwriter addressed the rumors that a romance might be looming between himself and Kourtney Kardashian.

When his pal, Andy Cohen, asked about the reports that he "came after her" at a party, Mayer replied, "Yeah, that turns out to not be true."

That being said, the 41-year-old musician has no problem with the famous family. "I actually like the Kardashians," he said. "If you break it down to your interactions with them, they're very nice people."

"I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don't really have a philosophical objection to people that I don't get on with every day," Mayer continued.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer goes on to explain how those rumors got started in the first place, and that there is a "far better" story than what was told. "I ran into Kourtney at a party that I kind of crashed, it was a GQ party and I crashed it towards the end," he recalled.

He also implied that the rumors may have been started by the Kardashian camp. "I got to be honest with you, little suspicious about the origin of the story. I'm not sure the calls are not coming from inside the house on this one," he disclosed. "...I will say, if the call is coming from inside the house, it's diabolical and genius."

Mayer explained, "When people start gossiping about you and someone else, and they start putting your picture together, it gets real suggestive. You're like, 'Well, if I do then everything kind of falls into place because everyone is already putting us together.' So, it's a genius idea."

Prior to the most recent rumors of him and Kardashian, Mayer dated several high-profile stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson and Katy Perry. "I just think I'm post-celebrity relationship probably in my life," he confessed to Cohen.

Mayer then goes into how he remembers his interaction with the 40-year-old reality star. "I ran into the bass player from the Scorpions," he shared. "...And then Kourtney Kardashian walks up and I said, 'Kourtney, walk away. He's the bass player from the Scorpions, he's going to try to get you in a video.' ...All I did was save Kourtney Kardashian from being in a video with the bass player from the Scorpions."

While Mayer doesn't mind the romance rumor, there is one part of the story that does bother him. "The only part that made me upset to any degree was that somebody said that when I saw Kourtney, I said, 'It was sweet serendipity running into you,' which I would never say," he quipped. "...I didn't say that because that's hyper corny."

Cohen noted that the real "sparks" are actually between Mayer and Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner. "I think she is the Yoda of Hollywood serotonin," Mayer gushed over the 63-year-old momager. "She has a good grasp on how to make your serotonin just burst in your brain. I was sitting next to her and I was like, 'You are the ground zero of bliss.'"

