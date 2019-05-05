John Singleton will be laid to rest on Monday.

A private funeral for the Oscar-nominated director will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, attended by family and friends. A larger memorial will be held in the coming weeks, ET confirms.

"The funeral will be a very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends and will not be open to the public or media," Singleton's rep said in a statement obtained by ET. "The family is planning a larger memorial for John in a few weeks to celebrate his life. More details to follow at a later date on the memorial."

The Boyz n the Hood director died last Monday, after being taken off life support following a stroke. He was 51.

"We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends," his family shared in a statement obtained by ET at the time. "We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time."

Gabrielle Union recently opened up to ET about getting to know a "different side" of Singleton, after meeting him years ago through her older sister.

"He was a great, great man and he will be sorely missed," Union said. "It's just a reminder, you know, to sort of understand, acknowledge, and familiarize yourself with the warning signs of strokes."

"Prioritize your own health, be your own best advocate," she added. "Just treat each day like it could be your last, because it just may be."

