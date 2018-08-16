Danny and Sandy are back together!

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John stepped out for a Grease40th Anniversary event, hosted by The Academy in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday. The affectionate pair seemed to be glowing with joy as they giggled, hugged and grinned while posing for photos. Travolta even gave his former co-star a kiss on the forehead.

Newton-John looked stunning in a blush blazer, silk camisole and cream pants. The 69-year-old actress also sported a beaded necklace and light pink, pearl-adorned slip-on shoes. For his part, Travolta, 64, looked sharp in a white collared shirt under a dark pull-over and blazer that he paired with jeans.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Grease co-stars didn't just smile for pics! They also opted to bust a move at the event, and would've made their characters proud with the impressive hip shaking and grooving they were displaying.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Travolta and Newton-John also posed for photos with Didi Conn and Barry Pearl, who played Frenchie and Doody in the film, which was released on June 16, 1978. The foursome even attempted to take a selfie of their own!

Steve Granitz/WireImage

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

The four Grease stars grinned with the film's director, Randal Kleiser, too.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in June, ET caught up with Travolta and he shared that Danny Zuko was the role of a lifetime.

"Honestly, I had waited so many years to do that because I had done it on Broadway and on the road," he told ET. "So, I waited five years daydreaming that I would get to play the lead. I had a smaller part on the show. That whole movie I was indulging in my fantasy coming true because it was that important to me."

Here's more on Grease, 40 years later:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Travolta Shares His Most Vivid Memories From Filming 'Grease' (Exclusive)

John Travolta Teaches Jimmy Fallon the Iconic ‘Grease’ Dance on 40th Anniversary

John Travolta Celebrates 'Grease' 40th Anniversary by Channeling Danny Zuko

Related Gallery