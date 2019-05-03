Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Expecting First Child

Congrats are in order for Johnny Galecki!

The Big Bang Theory star announced via Instagram on Friday that he and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, are expecting their first child together.

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," Galecki gushed. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

"So happy to announce that we are having a baby!" Meyer added on her own page. "There couldn't be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy. We appreciate as much privacy in this time as we are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you."

Galecki, 44, and Meyer, 21, went public with their relationship last September, posting lovey dovey pics of each other on their various social media accounts. Judging from their Instagram feeds, it appears the two struck up a romance in summer 2018. The brunette beauty shared the first public photo of the two on July 15 of that year, a Polaroid that was snapped at the beach.

The news comes just one day after Blake Lively revealed she was pregnant while walking the red carpet (and showing off her adorable baby bump!) at the Detective Pikachu premiere. This will be the actress' third child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The two are already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

For more baby news, watch the video below!

