Joie De Viv Sale: Enjoy 50% Off Fine Jewelry This Weekend Only

Joie De Viv is having a sitewide sale on their fine jewelry. The brand is offering 50% off everything through Aug. 30. This big, limited-time deal is one you don't want to miss if you're looking to add beautiful fine jewelry and diamonds to your collection or gift a loved one.

Use the promo code SAVE50 at checkout to apply the discount. Ground shipping is free on orders over $100 and returns are also free. Each piece comes with a two-year warranty.

Joie De Viv fine jewelry embraces a modern, chic style that's also versatile and timeless. Think dainty rings, stud earrings and classic chain necklaces with a feminine touch. The brand uses reclaimed 18k gold (available in yellow, rose or white), first-class, lab-grown diamonds certified by the International Gemological Institute and ethically sourced sapphires. Each piece is fairly priced with no 10x retail markup.

Shop the Joie De Viv sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Gabriela Triple Diamond Ring Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Gabriela Triple Diamond Ring Joie De Viv A dainty trinity diamond ring to wear alone or stack with other rings. REGULARLY $559 $279.50 at Joie De Viv

Gabriela Diamond Stud Earrings Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Gabriela Diamond Stud Earrings Joie De Viv Classic diamond stud earrings you can wear daily. Choose 0.20ct, 0.5ct or 1ct. REGULARLY $719 $359.50 at Joie De Viv

Gabriela Diamond Necklace Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Gabriela Diamond Necklace Joie De Viv An elegant diamond bezel necklace that's truly timeless. REGULARLY $679 $339.50 at Joie De Viv

Olivia Bridged Diamond Ring Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Olivia Bridged Diamond Ring Joie De Viv A geometric, double-band statement ring, boasting a row of diamonds. REGULARLY $799 $399.50 at Joie De Viv

Olivia Diamond Hoop Bracelet Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Olivia Diamond Hoop Bracelet Joie De Viv We love the hoop detail on this stylish bracelet. REGULARLY $569 $284.50 at Joie De Viv

Florence Hoop Earrings Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Florence Hoop Earrings Joie De Viv Minimalist, versatile hoop earrings available in small, medium or large. REGULARLY $399 $199.50 at Joie De Viv

Aurora Diamond Drop Earrings Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Aurora Diamond Drop Earrings Joie De Viv These drop earrings are sure to bring a touch of glamour to any look. REGULARLY $799 $399.50 at Joie De Viv

See all the fine jewelry at Joie De Viv.

