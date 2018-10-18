Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher is weighing in on the franchise's newest lead, Colton Underwood.

ET caught up with Fletcher and her fiance, Jordan Rodgers, at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Though the pair admitted to not closely following Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette -- in which Underwood, 26, appeared -- they have no doubt he'll fit right in.

"I didn't follow [Kufrin's season] as much as I should have, but from the stuff I got to see, people loved him. He's a football guy, so you can talk about that," Fletcher, 27, told Rodgers, a former NFL player and current sports commentator. "I think he's gonna be great. I don't know that much. Hopefully he finds love this time and not trickles through a couple more girls."

"It's going to be the most dramatic season ever," 30-year-old Rodgers joked, mimicking Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison's go-to line.

The duo got engaged following Fletcher's Bachelorette season in 2016 and remain one of the series' shining successes, something they both credit to removing themselves from the spotlight.

"We disconnected from the show. We disconnected sort of from all the events and the stuff. We kind of just took time for ourselves. We tried to get back to normal life, went straight back to work," Fletcher said of their post-Bachelorette life, calling the show "the greatest thing" she's ever done. "It took a lot of patience and work. That's the biggest thing, just working at it."

Fletcher and Rodgers have put themselves back in the public eye with a new YouTube show, Engaged With JoJo and Jordan, which posts new episodes every Tuesday. Through the series, Rodgers hopes to give fans a peek into "everything they don't get to see."

"They saw our journey on the show and then they see Instagram, which is sometimes [highlighting] and sometimes not our complete life, so [this is] just the opportunity to share everything," Rodgers said. "The stuff that we're going through, where we're at in life, moving, all the stuff going on."

Fans will have to wait until January to watch Underwood's love story unfold on The Bachelor's 23rd season. In the meantime, check out what another franchise alum had to say about Underwood's casting:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alum Becca Tilley Says Colton Underwood Was '1000 Percent' Chosen Because He's a Virgin (Exclusive)

Blake Horstmann Found Out Just Hours Before 'Bachelor' Reveal That It Wasn't Going to Be Him (Exclusive)

Nick Viall and Ben Higgins Worry Colton Underwood Will Get Eaten Alive as 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery