Jon Gosselin has few words when it comes to his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin's, new dating show.

The former reality star called into HLN TV on Wednesday to discuss his thoughts about Kate's recently-announced reality show, Kate Plus Date.

"To each [their] own. Whatever keeps the lights on," Jon blatantly said. "I don’t know. I just work a normal job, so I haven’t really been on reality TV in about 10 years. Although, I do come to visit LA pretty often and New York. I kinda stay out of the limelight as much as possible."

"But, you know, if she chooses to do that, she chooses to do it," she added. "Two of the kids live with me, so those two won't be on her dating show, and I'm pretty sure the other four won't be either. But I know, obviously, Mady and Cara are on the show."

Jon and Kate are parents to eight children, 18-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Aaden. The family starred in Jon & Kate Plus 8 from 2007 to 2009, when the couple divorced.

The show was later renamed Kate Plus 8 and solely focused on the family matriarch raising her children, and ran until 2017.

However this week, TLC announcedKate Plus Date, a six-part series that will follow Kate as she goes on 10 dates set up by the experts, with each outing involving both one active and one intimate activity.

In December, Jon talked to ET about being granted sole custody of Colin and looking forward to spending Christmas with the teen. Having been embroiled in a custody battle with Kate ever since their bitter 2009 split, he added that he will continue to fight.

"I've been fighting for 10 years and I will keep fighting for as long as I have to," he said.

