Jon Gosselin took time out to wish his children a happy birthday on Instagram on Friday with a sweet message.

The 42-year-old reality star's sextuplets with his ex-wife, Kate -- Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah -- turned 15 on May 10. The exes -- who rose to fame with their TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- also share 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

"Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!!" Gosselin wrote, alongside pics of him posing with Hannah and Collin. "Wow I can’t believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad."

Hannah lives with Gosselin, and he was granted temporary sole custody of Collin on Dec. 4, 2018. He told E! News that month that the other four sextuplets weren't speaking to him.

ET spoke to the reality star turned DJ last December at a WE tv event, where he talked about also being estranged from his twin daughters.

"I hope my relationship with Mady and Cara will get better but they're adults now, so that just kind of hinges on them and I kind of, you know, being estranged from them, I’ve kind of learned to live with it,” he said. "But it's really up to them to decide what they want to do with that."

"I kind of left it in their court now since it's been so long," he continued. "I mean, it is kind of heartbreaking and I do miss them, but everyone grows and matures and understands things... I tried really hard to develop something with them and only time will tell, I guess."

Gosselin also talked to ET about possibly remarrying when it comes to his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, whom he's been dating since 2015.

