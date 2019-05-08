The Jonas Brothers' much-hyped documentary has received a release date!

Chasing Happiness will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, June 4. The upcoming film will take a behind-the-scenes look at the trio's early years in New Jersey and the family's struggle to survive. It will also cover their massive success as teenagers and eventual breakup in 2013. And, of course, the documentary will offer a look at how they've rebuilt their relationships as brothers, as well as their decision to make new music.

Amazon also released a promo for their upcoming documentary featuring the boys asking Alexa about themselves and their new film. Nick Jonas also jokingly attempts to romance the virtual assistant.

"Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals," said the Jonas Brothers in a joint statement when the doc was announced in March. "In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world."



During the hitmakers' sit-down interview with James Corden last month, Nick discussed how both their new music and the documentary came together.

"About a year and a half ago, we started filming a documentary… [that] tracks kind of our childhood into our time in the band, and it was gonna be a story about where we are today," Nick explained. "With separate lives, doing separate things -- Joe with DNCE, me with my solo stuff."

Amazon

"But during [filming and production], we started to realize that there was a magic that we felt like we were missing," he added. "So the process was basically just [us saying], 'Why don't we give this another shot?'"

He concluded: "So we started playing a little music together and realized right away this is where we're meant to be in our lives at this moment."

Along with the documentary, the group have already released two singles, "Sucker" and "Cool," off of their upcoming album, Happiness Begins, which is also the name of their tour that's kicking off in Miami, Florida in August. The album drops on June 7.

Check out the new promo up above.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Compares Himself to Littlefinger From 'Game of Thrones' and Sophie Turner Agrees

Met Gala 2019: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Perfectly Demonstrate How to Do Camp Right!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds at 2019 Met Gala

Related Gallery