The Jonas Brothers are opening up about their journey as bandmates and siblings.

On Thursday, Amazon released the first trailer for the trio's upcoming documentary, Happiness Begins, which is set to drop on June 4. In the clip, fans get a never-before-scene look at Kevin, Joe and Nick's childhood through home videos and interviews with their parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas.

In the preview, the brothers marvel at how far they've come, growing up in the church and around music, and living their dreams. They also reflect on tough times, like being dropped from their label and their dad leaving his role as pastor at the church. Everything picked up once again when they signed with Disney, but eventually Nick decided that they should call it quits.

"Nick says, 'The Jonas Brothers should be no more,'" Kevin recalls in the trailer.

"What hurts the most is that it came from Nick," Joe says through tears. "He is my best friend."

"There were moments I thought, 'They'll never speak to me again,'" Nick admits emotionally.

But the guys ended up overcoming their differences, starting families of their own and spending the last year traveling the world together.

"I found that success isn't always tied to fame and fortune," Nick says as clips of him marrying Priyanka Chopra, Joe snuggling with Sophie Turner and Kevin holding one of his babies flash on the screen. "I really want to have a second chance with them."

"I'd rather we be brothers and not have our band dictate our relationship," Joe says.

As their latest hit, "Sucker," plays in the background, Kevin sets the stage for what is sure to be a delightful doc about the talented brothers.

"It wasn't about the money. It wasn't about the fame," Kevin says. "It was, 'Hey, brothers. Do you want to do something awesome again together?'"

The doc is described by Amazon as "a moving, personal look at the Jonas Brothers’ journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop superstardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world."

"As Nick, Joe and Kevin separate and try to find their footing as individuals, Chasing Happiness goes beyond the headlines and behind the scenes, as they build their own successful lives and careers outside of the band, and ultimately rebuild their relationships as siblings and rekindle a musical spark that inspires their upcoming album, Happiness Begins."

Along with the documentary, the group has already released two singles, "Sucker" and "Cool," off of their upcoming album, which they'll tour in support of beginning in Miami, Florida, in August. The album drops on June 7.

Chasing Happiness debuts on Amazon June 4.

