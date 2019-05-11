Just a few months after officially reuniting, the Jonas Brothers took to the Saturday Night Live stage on May 11 for their first performance as a band in studio 8H in over a decade.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas rocked thematically matching red and black ensembles as they performed their first new single since getting the band back together, "Sucker," after being excitedly introduced by the night's host, Emma Thompson.

The brothers commanded the stage for their first set of the night, rocking the audience with their supremely catching single for one of the strongest SNL musical performances of the season thus far.

The song marked the band's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ever, and proved to be a perfect first single to mark their return to the music scene.

When the Jonas Brothers returned to the stage for their second set of the show, the guys brought all the heat to their slower new track, "Cool."

However, the coolest moment of all came when Joe stopped the single to surprise fans by "taking things back" with a track from their old days, before breaking into a fast-paced performance of their 2008 track, "Burning Up," to close out their second set.

The fun throwback was a great way of showing their fans that they haven't forgotten their past, and aren't embarrassed by their old hits. It also was a great way of reminding people that some of their old hits are still a lot of fun.

The brothers also made sure not to miss out on all the fun when it came to the night's sketches, and made a hilarious cameo as a trio of party boys who burned down a rental house in a TV courtroom sketch featuring Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as three celebrity courtroom judges who end up adopting the brothers.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers have been gearing up for the release of their new album, Happiness Begins, in June, as well as the launch of their Happiness Begins Tour later this year.

Check out the video below to hear more from the musical siblings about their tour plans and their upcoming music.

Saturday Night Liveairs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Thompson Gets Help From Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in 'Saturday Night Live' Stage Hosting Debut

Jonas Brothers Get Emotional Over Breaking Up and Reuniting in First Trailer for 'Chasing Happiness'

The Jonas Brothers and J-Sisters Were the Cutest Couples at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Related Gallery