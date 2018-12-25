Jordan Peele Drops Chilling First Trailer for Horror Film 'Us'

Jordan Peele gifted us with a little horror this Christmas.

The Oscar-winning writer and director of Get Out released the first trailer for his next horror film, Us, on Tuesday morning, and it's definitely giving us the chills. In the movie, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke play a married couple whose idyllic family getaway gets turned upside down by a monster that looks terrifyingly familiar. As their son, played by Evan Alex, notes, "it's us."

As Peele recently told Entertainment Weekly, however, Us' monsters have another name -- the "Tethered." "“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology. I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun," he said.

"Here we go," Peele wrote as he tweeted out the trailer Tuesday morning. Check it out below.

Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker also star in Us, which Peele first teased in May, alongside the movie's first poster. He released another poster earlier this month, but has been otherwise tight-lipped about the film.

Us hits theaters on March 15, 2019. See more on Peele in the video below.

