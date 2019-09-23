Jordyn Woods just turned 22 and she marked the occasion with a touching throwback post.

The model shared a black-and-white photo of herself back in the day. She's clutching a handful of balloons as a young girl in the image while wearing a simple, white dress.

"Can I be this little again? Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It's a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far," she wrote alongside the photo. "I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who's supposed to be there when you're up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes 🖤this is just the beginning.."

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jordyn's once-BFF, Kylie Jenner, finally opened up about their falling out after she was accused of kissing Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's ex.

On the episode, Khloe receives a text from Jordyn saying she wants to work through the drama.

"She texted and said she wanted to talk. I don't know if I need to talk to her, like, I don't get closure out of this deal," Khloe told her sister, Kim Kardashian West. "Because I will never feel like I can let her back into my life again. I feel like Kylie's leaning more towards that and that's fine and for the love of my sister. I don't mind talking to her."

However, during a trip to Napa, the youngest Jenner sister was level-headed with Khloe while discussing her perspective since her friendship with Jordyn ended.

"I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody," the makeup mogul said. "She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together and I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then they're not there for others. Obviously I love her. Right now, she's kind of doing her thing. I'm doing my thing."

See more on Woods below.

