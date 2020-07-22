Joss & Main sale: Save Up to 70% at The Summer-At-Home Sale

If you're looking to freshen up your home with new furniture and decor for inside and outdoors, right now you can save big at Joss & Main's July Sales event.

The interior design retailer, which is part of Wayfair, has slashed prices by up to 70% across all categories, including bedroom, living room, outdoor, lighting, rugs and bath. Basically, you could redecorate your entire home or apartment for a fraction of what it would cost elsewhere. In addition, enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

Don't know where to start? Joss & Main has you covered with ideas and inspiration, all categorized by project and how much time you have on your hands. (Our favorite project: Turn your bathroom into a spa with plants, candles and luxurious towels -- because it's all about self-care these days.)

Below, our favorite items from the Joss & Main July sale.

Bromborough 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions at 52% off

Bromborough 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Joss & Main Joss & Main Bromborough 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Joss & Main This 6 piece sectional seating group for outdoors is crafted from powder-coated steel and resin wicker. This sturdy sectional is topped with plush cushions and throw pillows for lounging outside all day. The glass-topped table is the perfect place for rosé or displaying fresh flowers. Get this outdoor sectional for 52% off, while supples last. ORIGINALLY $1219.99 $580 at Joss & Main

Tibo Bar Cart from Joss & Main at 31% off

Tibo Bar Cart Joss & Main Joss & Main Tibo Bar Cart Joss & Main An easy-to-assemble bar cart to properly show off your growing liquor and barware collection. REGULARLY $339 $233 at Joss & Main

Valero Blue Area Rug at 72% off

Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Joss & Main Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Persian-inspired and just so pretty, this area rug will be a luxe addition to any room in your house. Choose from three sizes and three colors -- we love the muted blue. REGULARLY $999.99 $285 at Joss & Main

Francis Upholstered Paneled Headboard at 28% off

Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main Joss & Main Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main No bed is complete without a handsome headboard, and you can score this one for nearly 30% off the regular price. REGULARLY $162.25 $117 at Joss & Main

Thornhill Solid Wood Adirondack Chair at 37% off

Thornhill Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Joss & Main Joss & Main Thornhill Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Joss & Main This solid wood adirondack chair is a must-have for backyard barbecues, fire pits, and more! Shop now and get 37% off retail price while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $149.99 $94 at Joss & Main

Champney Modern Etagere Bookcase at 44% off

Champney Modern Etagere Bookcase Joss & Main Joss & Main Champney Modern Etagere Bookcase Joss & Main Display all of your books and random knickknacks on this sturdy bookcase. Tip from a Joss & Main review: Buy three or four of them and line them up in a row to form a whole wall of sleekly organized stuff. REGULARLY $524 $269 at Joss & Main

Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) at 21% off

Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main Joss & Main Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main These outdoor club chairs have irresistible stripes, a water- and rust-resistant frame, and a solid sale price. REGULARLY $559.99 $440 at Joss & Main

Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier at 26% off

Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Joss & Main Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Brighten up your dining area with an elegant chandelier. Or put this in your bedroom because there are really no interior design rules anymore. REGULARLY $310 $230 at Joss & Main

Jacobsen Bar & Counter Stool at 60% off

Jacobsen Bar & Counter Stool Joss & Main Joss & Main Jacobsen Bar & Counter Stool Joss & Main This Jacobson Bar & Counter stool provide comfort and style. This pretty, neutral piece goes above and beyond! Founded atop a solid hardwood frame, this stool features a honey colored finish that perfectly contrasts the beige linen blend upholstery. ORIGINALLY $467.61 $187 at Joss & Main

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

