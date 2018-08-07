Walter White almost met Saul Silver and Dale Denton.

Seth Rogen celebrated Pineapple Express' 10th anniversary on Monday with a series of tweets, sharing behind-the-scenes facts about the beloved stoner comedy, which he wrote and starred in -- everything from the revelation that Rogen and James Franco were originally slated to play each other's leading roles to the fact that the famous Pineapple Express strain of marijuana is actually named after the movie, not the other way around.

However, later in the day, producer Judd Apatow chimed in with a fun fact that even Rogen didn't seem to know: that Bryan Cranston originally auditioned to play a drug dealer in the movie.

I’ve got one. Bryan Cranston auditioned. He may have even read at a table read and I said “I don’t think he seems scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer.” If he did PE maybe the Breaking Bad people would have said, “not him, he always plays drug dealers.” https://t.co/YqJE1pr2QH — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 7, 2018

"He may have even read at a table read and I said, 'I don’t think he seems scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer,'" Apatow recalled.

The irony being, of course, that just months before Pineapple Express' release, Cranston would make his debut as one of pop culture's best-known dealers:Breaking Bad's Walter White. The timeline is a little murky, but Apatow pointed out, "If he did PE maybe the Breaking Bad people would have said, 'not him, he always plays drug dealers.'"

Cranston and his Breaking Bad co-stars reunited at San Diego Comic-Con this year, in celebration of the AMC drama's 10th anniversary. The group teased some possible upcoming cameos on spinoff series Better Call Saul, but seemed to shut down any preliminary talk of a Breaking Bad revival -- at least, for now.

“Anything’s possible,” creator Vince Gilligan replied to a fan's query. “We live in a world fraught with possibilities -- good and bad.” But Cranston offered a stern, “No.”

Despite his star's refusal, Gilligan appeared open to revisiting other Breaking Bad characters in the future for potential spinoffs -- most notably Paul’s character Jesse (“Not saying there will be!”). “Anything’s possible,” he added.

See some hilarious outtakes from a Cranston-Franco project that did come to fruition, the 2016 comedy Why Him?, in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: 10 Things Seth Rogen Revealed About 'Pineapple Express' on the Film's 10th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Cranston and James Franco Bring the Laughs in 'Why Him?' Gag Reel

WATCH: James Franco Gifted Bryan Cranston With Marijuana -- Sort Of!

Related Gallery