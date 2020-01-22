More than a month after Juice Wrld's shocking death, the cause of the rapper's untimely demise has finally been revealed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement to ET on Wednesday announcing that Juice Wrld -- real name Jarad A. Higgins -- "died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity."

The Medical Examiner's Office further ruled "the manner of death is [an] accident."

Juice Wrld was pronounced dead on Dec. 8 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He was 21.

A rep for the Chicago Police Department told ET at the time that shortly after arriving at Chicago's Midway airport, the rapper "suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him. There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information."

Juice Wrld rose to fame with his 2018 album, Goodbye and Good Riddance. The lead single, "Lucid Dreams," peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Another one of his songs, "All Girls Are the Same," became a hit after Lil Yachty was featured on the remix; the attention from that track reportedly earned Juice Wrld a multimillion-dollar contract with Interscope Records. The rapper was also featured on Travis Scott's song, "No Bystanders."

Following his death, some of the biggest names in music took to social media to pay their respects to the young star, and his loved ones paid their respects at an open-casket memorial service in Harvey, Illinois, on Dec. 14.

