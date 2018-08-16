Selina Meyer has returned to work!

On Thursday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus took a moment before filming began on the seventh and final season of her hit HBO show, Veep, to thank everyone involved.

“I really appreciate everyone coming back,” she said as the team prepared to film the first shot of the forthcoming season. “Working it out to come back. I’m very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys. Season seven!” She then blew everyone in attendance a kiss.

The special moment is made all the more important because it’s the first time she’s acted since announcing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall of 2017.

And this isn't the only peek fans have gotten of preparations prior to filming. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus also shared a clip of herself shaving off co-star Tony Hale’s mustache because it doesn’t fit with his character, Gary Walsh. Also because the 57-year-old actress might hate it.

“We’re getting rid of this,” she says dismissively waving to his mustache. “I mean, it doesn’t work.” Hale looks particularly glum as she rids him of his facial hair in the sweet clip.

Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people. pic.twitter.com/j53WcFYgDV — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 16, 2018

And last week, the leading lady took a photo of herself and the cast doing a table read, which she hilariously captioned, "Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone! How cool is this?"

Throughout her battle with cancer, Louis-Dreyfus has always managed to maintain her sense of humor. In October of last year, she shared a fun photo of herself wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a drawn-on mustache after undergoing her second round of chemo therapy.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f**king around here. ‘I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR,’" she wrote, quoting none other than Katy Perry. “Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.”

Get more news on Louis-Dreyfus in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Sweet Pic With 'Veep' Cast as She Returns to Work Following Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Enjoys Hawaiian Getaway After Cancer Battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates 31st Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Bikini Pic

Related Gallery