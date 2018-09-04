Julia Roberts enjoys all the time she can get with her husband, Danny Moder.

With summer slowly winding down, the 50-year-old Pretty Woman star is reflecting on the warm days, time together with her family and happy moments. On Tuesday, Roberts shared a rare PDA-filled Instagram photo of herself and her cinematographer hubby on a beach, embracing one another.

"Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY ☀️ #familytime," the Oscar winner, who's wearing an elegant tulle ball gown in the shot, captioned the photo. The sweet snap appears to be from a Malibu photo shoot she had in July.

The intimate photo is the first one Roberts has shared of her husband since joining Instagram in June. The couple of 16 years share three children together, 13-year-old twins -- daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus -- and 11-year-old son Henry.

While Roberts clearly adores the time she spends with her loved ones, the actress is gearing up for the premiere of her new Amazon series, Homecoming, a drama about a caseworker and her complex relationship with one of her returning veterans, arriving Nov. 2.

"I just think that what Eli [Horowitz] and Micah [Bloomberg] have written is such a great, sort of old-fashioned yarn set in this really modern conundrum of a morality play," Roberts said during the summer Television Critics Association about why she wanted to be a part of the show.

For more on Roberts, watch below.

