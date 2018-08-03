Julia Roberts still turns heads when she walks down the street!

On Thursday night, the 50-year-old actress greeted fans with a wave while outside the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. Roberts was there for the Pretty Woman:The Musical's tribute to late director Garry Marshall, and looked stellar in a simple black coat that she wore over a bright orange graphic T-shirt that was paired with edgy leather trousers and strappy heels.

Roberts happily posed with Marshall's wife, Barbara, and his son, Scott, and daughter Kathleen, as well as the stars of the musical, Samantha Barks and Andy Karl. While the A-list actress was only there to watch the performance and support the Marshall family, Roberts did get some cheers from the audience upon taking her seat in the theater, to which an eyewitness tells ET that she jokingly shushed them.

Following the performance, the production team and Marshall’s family paid tribute to the acclaimed director, who died on July 19, 2016, by revealing that a seat in the back row of the venue where he used to sit would now include a plaque in his honor.

James Devaney/GC Images

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Marshall directed the 1990 film Pretty Woman, which starred Roberts and Richard Gere. In the movie, Gere portrays a wealthy businessman named Edward who needs an escort for some social events. He instead hires a beautiful prostitute named Vivian (Roberts) and they end up falling in love. He later wrote the book for the Broadway musical.

Last year, ET caught up with Gere, and he shared that it was his friendship with Roberts that was a big takeaway from starring in the classic movie. "[I still talk to her] all the time. I spoke to her three or four times a day," he revealed. "I would call her right now."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie Pretty Woman nearly three decades ago:

Additional reporting by Stacy Lambe.

RELATED CONTENT:

Richard Gere Admits He Has Not Seen 'Pretty Woman' in 27 Years

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’: Bringing Garry Marshall’s Passion Project to Life (Exclusive)

Burt Reynolds Regrets Turning Down 'James Bond' Role But What About 'Pretty Woman'?

Related Gallery