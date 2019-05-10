Don't mess with Julianna Margulies!

The Good Wife alum isn't messing around in her new show,The Hot Zone -- and ET has an exclusive first look. The six-part National Geographic series centers on Margulies' character, Lt. Col. Nancy Jaax, who led a courageous group of scientists and soldiers to discovery and contain the deadly Ebola virus when it made its first known appearance on U.S. soil in 1989.

In ET's clip, Lt. Col. Jaax quickly puts Sgt. Kyle Ormond (Lenny Platt) in his place after he assumes she's just a messenger.

"Which one of you is Capt. Orman? MD?" Jaxx asks a room of soldiers. "I'm looking for a science background."

"Bachelor's, emphasis on pathology," Ormond replies, getting out of his chair.

"And you're cleared for level four training tomorrow?" Jaax asks.

"That's me," he smugly replies as Jaax informs him he's leaving that night. "I didn't expect such a charming escort to take me to Col. Jaax."

"I am Col. Jaax," Jaax sternly says, leaving Ormond clearly embarrassed.

Watch the full scene in the video player above.

Noah Emmerich, Topher Grace, Liam Cunningham, James D'Arcy, Paul James and more star alongside Margulies in The Hot Zone. The miniseries, based on the eponymous novel by Richard Preston, will premiere over three nights, beginning Memorial Day, May 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

