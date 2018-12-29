June Whitfield, 'Absolutely Fabulous' Actress, Dead at 93

Rest in peace, Dame June Whitfield.

The actress died on Friday night, according to multiple reports. She was 93. ET has reached out to Whitfield's rep for comment.

Whitfield was best known for her role as the mother of Jennifer Saunders' character in the British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. She reprised her role in the 2016 Ab Fab movie. Whitfield also boasted an incredible career spanning more than six decades, with parts in EastEnders, Take It From Here, Terry and June, Doctor Who and Friends.

The television star was made an Officer of the British Empire in 1985, and was given a damehood in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Suzy.

Whitfield's death comes just weeks after the death of comedian and director Penny Marshall. Marshall, who died of complications from diabetes at age 75, was best known as an actress on Laverne & Shirley, and for directing films like Big and A League of Their Own. See more in the video below.

