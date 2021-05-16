At the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, stars came out to put their best fashion feet forward on the red carpet before they gathered to celebrate the fan-voted favorites among television shows, movies and performances from the past year -- including the iconic category, Best Kiss.

Nominees donned bold and playful looks for the awards show, which is hosted by Leslie Jones at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. From bright and vibrant monochromatic looks -- from teal and red to bright white -- to some truly eye-catching looks -- the fashion moments from this year's red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards proved its attendees who donned them mean serious business with their sartorial choices.

Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite looks from the event, below.

Jurnee Smollett looked cool and confident at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a satin teal jumpsuit from Alexandre Vauthier, which featured head-turning cutouts on the sides. The star, who's nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her work in Lovecraft Country also coordinated her shoes to her look, wearing boots in a matching hue.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Addison Rae stunned in a bold and risqué ensemble on the red carpet, which featured a skin-baring mesh bra top with a low-rise maxi skirt. Rae -- who's nominated for Breakthrough Social Star -- completed her look with an oversized boxy blazer, a crystal belt around her waist, and layered necklaces.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Antonia Gentry -- who plays Ginny, one half of the dynamic duo in Ginny & Georgia -- wore a summer-ready ensemble in minimalist two-piece look, which included a spaghetti strap tank top from Valentino and a textured skort. Gentry completed her outfit with classic jewelry and strappy black sandals.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

The Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, who's nominated for Best Kiss with co-star and real-life beau Chase Stokes, turned heads in a bright red mini dres with bold shoulder details. The actress accessorized a series of rings and red embellished sandals.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

For this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, Elizabeth Olsen wore a classic coordinated set -- which featured a long-sleeve button-up jacket and a mini skirt -- covered in rhinestone details. The Wandavision star, who might be taking home a golden popcorn statue for Best Performance in a Show, kept her accessories on the simple side with black pointed-toe pumps.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Madison Bailey stole the show on the red carpet with her statement-making ensemble, which featured a colorful ruffled skirt featuring an aquatic-inspired print with seashells and a black cardigan and bra from Versace. The Outer Banks star finished her ensemble with black drop earrings and pink heels.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

On My Block star Sierra Capri looked fierce in an bold white textured blazer, which was complete with ruffled and gold buttons, and matching mini skirt. The actress completed her look with an Instagram-worthy tiny purse and clear heels.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn showcased her sartorial chops on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet wearing a coordinated two-piece look featuring a black tube top and flared trousers in a matching shade. The star, who's nominated for the Best Villain award, also wore beautiful gold earrings, which looked as though they were melting.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

