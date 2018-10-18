Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear to be in good spirits.

The couple attended church on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and were spotted leaving the service smiling and waving. Baldwin, 21, was in the passenger seat and sported a tangerine-colored top, jeans, and combat boots, while Bieber, 24, drove off in a black sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants, and a snapback black hat.

The pair, who have looked somber recently, appeared to be in much better spirits following their weekly church visit.

Just last week, Bieber attended a service on his own and received comforting hugs from friends. The moment came just hours after news broke that Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez, was getting treatment at a mental health facility.

Splash News

Splash News

Prior to attending church on Wednesday evening, Bieber and Baldwin were seen house hunting in L.A., and visited the former Hollywood Hills home of Demi Lovato, where the singer had an apparent overdose in July.

