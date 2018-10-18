Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear to be in good spirits!

The newlywed couple attended church on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and were spotted leaving the service, smiling and waving.

Baldwin, 21, sported a tangerine-colored top, jeans, and combat boots, while the Biebs, 24, rocked a black sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants, and a snapback black hat.

The pair, who have looked somber recently, appeared to be in much better spirits following their weekly church visit.

Just last week, Bieber attended church on his own and was received comforting hugs from friends. The moment came just hours after the news broke that Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez was getting treatment at a mental health facility.

Earlier in the day, the couple was spotted out in Los Angeles house hunting. Bieber and Baldwin were spotted visiting the former Hollywood Hills home of Demi Lovato, where the singer had an apparent overdose in July.

