File this under bizarre feuds of 2018!

Justin Bieber found himself apologizing to JoJo Siwa on Sunday, after he dissed her new rainbow car on Instagram. The 15-year-old Nickelodeon star (yes, she doesn't actually have a driver's license yet), received the personalized ride for Christmas, with West Coast Customs posting a pic of the young star and her BMW to their Instagram.

That's where Bieber saw the pic, and promptly commented, "Burn it." Siwa's mom, Jessalyn Siwa, quickly chimed in, telling the "Sorry" singer to "Burn your own things." Siwa herself also replied, writing, "@justinbieber that's not the best idea."

When legions of fans came to Siwa's defense, Bieber realized his misstep, and attempted to smooth things over on Twitter. "@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited," he wrote.

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2018

And after a few posts about Bieber's comment, Siwa accepted his apology. "It’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!" she tweeted.

it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good! https://t.co/xe94SQcjbD — JoJo Siwa 🌈🐸🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) December 30, 2018

Siwa opened up to ET about her dream car in August. Watch below.

