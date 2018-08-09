Fresh ‘do and a fresh perspective!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appeared to be in much better spirits on Wednesday when they were spotted at the Cutler salon in New York City.

The inseparable pair visited the salon so that the Biebs could get his lengthy blonde locks trimmed. The 24-year-old pop star rocked a black shirt with a print of Albert Einstein’s face on it and matching black athletic shorts. For his footwear he went super casual, donning black socks and white slippers.

Baldwin, 21, wore jeans and a grey tank top with an oversized black shirt over top. The “Sorry” singer left the salon with his hair slicked back and only slightly shorter than it was before.

Getty Images

The couple was all smiles as Bieber got the cut, and even greeted some young fans.

It was a far cry from how they were photographed just the day before. In one shot, Bieber appeared to be visibly emotional, with his head in his hands as Baldwin had her arm around him, seemingly comforting him.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Despite the upset, the two appear to be stronger than ever and are rarely seen apart.

“Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he’s never felt more sure about a woman in his life,” a source previously told ET. “Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey.”

For more on the newly engaged pair, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Is Visibly Distressed as Hailey Baldwin Comforts Him: Pic

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for NYC Run -- See the Pics!

Justin Bieber and Fiancee Hailey Baldwin Lock Lips During NYC Outing

Related Gallery