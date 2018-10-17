Justin Bieber and Hailey Bladwin are looking to settle down.

A source tells ET that the newlyweds checked out Demi Lovato’s Los Angeles home with their realtor, Andrew Mortaza, of The Agency, on Wednesday. "The couple is looking to buy a home in LA as they’ve been renting for a while," the source says. "Justin and Hailey want something that is gated and safe, with a lot of space, a pool and they are open to what area they’d live in."

The Hollywood Hills home was the place where the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer suffered an apparent overdose in July. The source adds that the couple is not concerned that the house was at the center of a media storm after Lovato overdosed there.

Following Lovato's hospitalization, the singer put her home on sale for $9.495 million. The mansion includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The swanky, private estate also has a pool, a bar and a media room, and is just minutes away from the Sunset Strip.

A source told ET in September that "Demi is taking her sobriety seriously and plans to be in a rehab program for a while."

"Demi wasn’t sure when she’d be home, and with what happened in the home she made the decision to put it up for sale," the source explained at the time. "Previously Demi has spent a long period of time in a sober living home, and that worked for her. That is probably going to happen again."

Earlier this month, Lovato's sister, Madison De La Garza, shared that "Demi's doing really well," during an interview on the Millennial Hollywood with Dakota T. Jones podcast.

"She's working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her. It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot, but we've been through a lot together," she said.

Bieber and Baldwin, on their end, have had a whirlwind year, getting engaged, married and now looking for a place to call their own.

