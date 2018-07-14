Justin Bieber Shares Steamy Pic of His Hot Tub Makeout Session With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin definitely have chemistry!

The "Sorry" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share his most PDA-filled photo with Baldwin yet. The lovebirds get steamy in the pic as Baldwin, 21, straddles a shirtless Bieber, 24, for a steamy hot tub makeout session.

While the snap remained captionless, another celeb couldn't help but add some hilarious commentary. John Mayer hit the comments section to roast Bieber for the intimate photo, writing, "Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That's gotta feel super third wheel."

"I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business,” he added, as Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun seemed to pick up on the same joke.

"Damnnnn... but who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now," Braun wrote.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

It was actually Braun who played a big role in helping Bieber and Baldwin take the next step in their relationship, as they got engaged on Saturday in the Bahamas, weeks after rekindling their romance. Jack Solow of Solow & Co. Inc. Diamond told ET that Braun reached out to get the engagement ring ready for Bieber's tropical proposal.

“I was very happy that Scooter said I was really going to take care of this ring for Justin,” Solow said. “Justin’s team gave me a heads up that I was the guy that was going to be doing Justin’s ring for Hailey. They were pretty specific about what Justin wanted in the sense of design and metal and left if for me to suggest certain shapes of stones and types of stones."

"The ring is gorgeous. It is what Hailey wanted," he continued. "She wanted a gorgeous band with diamonds and that is what she got, one row of diamonds around the band and a sprinkle of diamonds in the gallery. The ring compliments the center stone.”

While their relationship has definitely been a whirlwind, Bieber couldn't appear more in love with Baldwin. The singer confirmed his engagement to the model on Monday with a sweet Instagram post. "Hailey I'm soooo in love with with everything about you!" he wrote. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."

