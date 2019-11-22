Justin Bieber is going all out for wife Hailey's birthday!

The model turned 23 on Friday and in celebration, her husband of over a year posted a sweet, yet also sexy, message on Instagram in her honor.

"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. P.S. You turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍," Justin wrote alongside photos from their wedding ceremony.

Further teasing that he and Hailey are looking to have children soon, the 25-year-old pop star added, "Next season BABIES."

In addition, Justin revealed the gift he got his wife. "ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO," he captioned a video of a blinged-out diamond watch.

The "Sorry" singer wasn't the only one to wish Hailey a happy birthday. The model shared a slew of messages on her Instagram Story that she received from fans and friends, including Kendall Jenner and her cousin, Ireland Baldwin.

Coincidentally, Justin also had a Friday birthday this year on March 1, and Hailey made sure that her husband felt special.

"Twenty-five sure looks good on u lover.. 🖤," she captioned her post at the time, also sharing on her Instagram Story a photo of Justin rocking a "25" jersey.

Here's more with the happy couple:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA on Family Date Night: Details

Justin Bieber Shares New Wedding Pic of Hailey Bieber: 'Sexy Wifey Alert'

Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dress Had This Secret Detail You Can Only See Close Up

Related Gallery