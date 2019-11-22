Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's friend are "completely shocked" by the couple's divorce news.

A source tells ET, "People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin’s side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out."

ET confirmed on Friday that the This Is Us actor filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. However, according to docs obtained by ET, Hartley lists the date of separation as July 8, 2019. The date is interesting, as the pair have been out and about together in recent months, attending a slew of Hollywood events and sharing photos of one another on their social media.

Here's what has happened since the listed date of separation.

July 21, 2019: Hartley's loving birthday post dedicated to Stause:

"Let's all wish this young gem of a human a very happy birthday! To many more years of love and laughs!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chrishellhartley" he wrote alongside the Instagram slideshow.

July 31, 2019: The couple attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Grants Banquet at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The pair was all smiles as they posed for pics on the red carpet.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Aug. 24, 2019: It was all fun and games at the Dodgers game, where they stepped out in coordinated looks.

Sept. 22, 2019: The two got all glammed up to attend the 71s Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where This Is Us was nominated. Following the event, Stause gushed over her husband on Instagram.

"Well #ThisIsUs didn’t take home the trophy but I am taking him home so looks like I am the big winner tonight! I now also win the cheesy caption award if there is an award for that-double winner! 😜😜 (Sorry guys, they serve alcohol here) 🤪😆🙌🏽💗," she wrote. This was also the last time Hartley posted a photo of him and his wife on his Instagram.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Oct. 5, 2019: Hartley and Stause appeared to have a great time at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles.

Oct. 25, 2019: Stause and Hartley's daughter, Isabella, cheer him on when he hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Did you guys watch @justinhartley host @theellenshow today?? 🙌🏽Ellen you were missed, so we decided to take a group shot with you anyway! 😆," the Selling Sunset star captioned the family pic.

Nov. 10, 2019: The couple celebrated their friend's birthday at a Bohemian Black Tie-themed shindig.

Nov. 14, 2019: Hartley and Stause partied it up with Chris Sullivan and Lauren Ash at the HFPA and The Hollywood Reporter’s Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors event.

Nov. 22, 2019: Hartley files for divorce.

For more on the couple, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Hartley Files for Divorce From Wife Chrishell Stause After 2 Years of Marriage

Justin Hartley and Wife Chrishell Stause on Life as a Married Couple & Golden Globe Plans (Exclusive)

'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Stause: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress!

Related Gallery