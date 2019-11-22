It's over for Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause.

ET has confirmed that the This Is Us star filed for divorce from his wife in Los Angeles on Friday, after two years of marriage. The actor lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce from the Selling Sunset star, per docs obtained by ET. He also lists July 8, 2019 as the date of separation, and is not asking for spousal support, only that she pay the lawyer fees.

A source tells ET, "People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out."

The two have no children together. However, Hartley, 42, is a father to 15-year-old daughter Isabella from his first marriage to Lindsay Hartley. TMZ was first to report the divorce filing.

The news comes a week after the two attended The Hollywood Reporter Golden Globe Party on Nov. 14.

Hartley and Stause tied the knot in October of 2017 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. Hartley met the Kentucky native on the set of The Young and the Restless, and after nearly three years of dating, the actor proposed. He told ET that he couldn't wait to say, "I do."

"I'm excited to get down the aisle," he shared. "Honestly, it was about timing and after a while, it became like, 'Why am I planning this thing [when], like, every day is fun, so who cares, right?'"

In early 2018, the then-newlyweds opened up to ET about still reveling in the feeling of being married and how life had changed since becoming husband and wife.

"Honestly, the strange thing is, I don't know if this is good or bad, but it doesn't feel that different," Stause explained. "Our life is already so settled and amazing. It had more focus on it, but as far as when we go home, everything is the same."

"It's great. It's amazing," Hartley chimed in.

For more on the pair, watch below.

