Justin Theroux knows firsthand how much people loveQueer Eye's Fab Five.

ET caught up with the 47-year-old actor at the Intersect by Lexus Preview in New York City on Tuesday, where he dished on what it's like to hang out with Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France.

"It's the best," the Spy Who Dumped Me star said about the Netflix makeover series, adding that "they’re so obviously relatable in the show."

Theroux, who has become close with the cast, couldn't help but gush about the guys, sharing how people react when they see the Fab Five on the street.

"They just seem like such nice guys and they’re so authentic. They’re exactly the same way in person as they are on that show," the Hollywood hunk said. "So, it's one of those things that's, like, if you love them on the show you will most likely love them in real life. I've walked around with them before and they get stopped every two blocks by someone who’s bursting into tears."

Van Ness previously opened up about his friendship with Theroux, telling ET earlier this week that they "talk a lot of product." Theroux echoed those comments, saying, "Yeah, [Van Ness] gave me some product for my hair, which I really appreciated," jokingly adding that it was the grooming expert who "was really more trying to use my products, if I’m being honest."

Meanwhile, during ET's chat with the Queer Eye Fab 5 they dished on their bromance with "renaissance man" Theroux.

"[Theroux] is really smart and well-educated when it comes to, like, everything. He's really a renaissance man," Van Ness said of the Hollywood hunk. "[He] really doesn't need so much advice, he's actually very smart."

