It was a fun-filled family day for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

TheSinner star brought the couple's 4-year-old son, Silas, to cheer on Timberlake while he participated in the Bass Pro Legends golf tournament at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, last Saturday. The tiny tot was all smiles and waved to the crowd as his famous father held him during the rare family outing.

The "Man of the Woods" crooner "was awesome to all the golfers and family and mingled and chatted with everyone," an eyewitness tells ET.

"Silas was playing with a magnetic ball marker he loved," the eyewitness recalls. "[Biel's] a great mother, very calm and normal. I was extremely impressed with her parenting. He enjoyed playing with a golf marker given to him by Gary Player."

Biel and Timberlake are known for rarely sharing photos of their son, who was born in April 2015. In his book, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, the former *NSYNC singer explained how after Silas' birth they wanted to "keep people away from" him and "wanted him to be just for us, just for a little while."

"It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me," he explained. "It’s no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child -- a family. It's terrifying. It’s invigorating. It’s more meaningful than anything I’ve ever been a part of."

As Silas has gotten older, however, the parents have slowly started sharing more photos of their kiddo.

