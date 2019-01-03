Justin Timberlake is back!

Almost a month after postponing the remainder of his 2018 concerts, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" crooner announced on Thursday that he has officially returned to his Man of the Woods Tour. In a quick Instagram video, Timberlake, 37, wears a black-and-white Cindy Sherman shirt with a black beanie and pants, and tells fans that he'll be performing in Washington D.C. on Friday.

"First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, D.C. we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited, ya'll ready?" Timberlake says in the clip, which has the caption, "And... we’re back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR."

In early December, the GRAMMY winner was forced to postpone his December 2018 shows after suffering from bruised vocal cords. The singer, who had been on the road since March, took to Instagram to explain the decision to his fans.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords,” he wrote. “My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.”

“I’m really sorry, I want to be back on stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly,” he continued. “Thank you for understanding – I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

The news came after he had already postponed his October Madison Square Garden NYC show, as well as a scheduled gig at the Los Angeles Staples Center in November.

