Justin Timberlake Defends Pink After She's Spotted on the Beach Following Concert Cancellation

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Justin Timberlake has Pink's back. 

The 37-year-old singer came to the pop star's defense on Instagram after she was criticized for being photographed "chilling" in Byron Bay, Australia, after postponing her Sydney concert due to illness. 

Pink clapped back, telling fans that the photo didn't show her doctor's visits, "antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine." 

"What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move," she added, before giving a shout out to her "real fans," and vowing to move "onwards and upwards." 

Timberlake related to Pink's post, posting a sweet comment in which he calling her "the REALEST." "As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with 'NSync and once as a solo artist), I'm here to tell you that you won't find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman."

"And NOW... as a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience... AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the DAD I want to be too?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend," he continued. "I don't know how Moms/Artists like you exist." 

"Go make up some fodder about somebody who's half-assin' it. NOT a real one. Wishing you full health and speedy recovery, Pink! Shine on, sis!!!!! -- JT," he concluded. 

I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.

While Pink continues her Beautiful Trauma tour in Australia, Timerblake is on his Man of the Woods tour in Europe -- and has shared plenty of fun family moments along the way. 

