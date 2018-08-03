Justin Timberlake has Pink's back.

The 37-year-old singer came to the pop star's defense on Instagram after she was criticized for being photographed "chilling" in Byron Bay, Australia, after postponing her Sydney concert due to illness.

Pink clapped back, telling fans that the photo didn't show her doctor's visits, "antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine."

"What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move," she added, before giving a shout out to her "real fans," and vowing to move "onwards and upwards."

Timberlake related to Pink's post, posting a sweet comment in which he calling her "the REALEST." "As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with 'NSync and once as a solo artist), I'm here to tell you that you won't find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman."

"And NOW... as a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience... AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the DAD I want to be too?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend," he continued. "I don't know how Moms/Artists like you exist."

"Go make up some fodder about somebody who's half-assin' it. NOT a real one. Wishing you full health and speedy recovery, Pink! Shine on, sis!!!!! -- JT," he concluded.

While Pink continues her Beautiful Trauma tour in Australia, Timerblake is on his Man of the Woods tour in Europe -- and has shared plenty of fun family moments along the way.

