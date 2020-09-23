Justina Machado Takes ET Inside Her 'DWTS' Glam Routine (Exclusive)

Justina Machado is exclusively giving ET a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to get ready for Dancing With the Stars!

In between rehearsals for Tuesday night's show, the One Day at a Time star took some time out of her busy schedule to give us some insight on how her beautiful look was pulled together for week 2 of the dance competition show. With help from makeup artist Marie DelPrete and hairstylist Regina Rodriguez, the 48-year-old actress looked so glam and gorgeous while performing her Rumba to "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

"It's been incredible to see how hair, makeup and wardrobe work together to bring this process alive," explained Justina, who is paired with pro dancer Sasha Farber this season. "I'm lucky to be able to have my incredibly talented makeup artist of many years, Marie, on-set with me through this journey week by week."

"On top of that, the wardrobe department is just so talented," she raved. "In the beginning, we met with the department to discuss what we like and what we don’t like, and each week we have fittings to make sure it works for us! They always know exactly what to put me in to make me feel confident and ready to dance!"

Needless to say, Justina's confidence was on absolute fire Tuesday night! The Chicago native received a total score of 22/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. Justina and Sasha are now moving into week 3 of the competition at the top of the leaderboard (they're currently tied with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev for first place).

"Every week I get more confident, so that makes it more enjoyable! It gets more and more fun, and the longer you’re in it, the longer you want to stay in. It's a little addicting!" Justina exclaimed. "We never thought we'd be at the top of the leaderboard for two weeks straight! We just take it week by week and think, 'Let’s just get from point A to B.

"This week's dance was foreign to me. I had a lot of, 'How am I going to do this?' moments, but in the end it came together," she continued. "I thought my dance was beautiful. I'm a tough critic, so sometimes I wish I can get back out there and do it better, but I'm happy with how it all came together."

Being at the top of the leaderboard this early on is certainly impressive, but Justina told ET that her overall goal is just "to make people have fun" while cheering her on at home. All while having some fun of her own, of course!

"I think what's wonderful about this show is that everyone is so unique and brings their own selves into the dances," she explained. "What's most fun for me is learning a new dance each week. Nothing beats the feeling of when it finally clicks!"

As for the most challenging part of it all?

"My body is definitely feeling the dancing," she admitted. "I've never done this much dancing since I was 15! Shout-out to my acupuncturist and the physical therapist from the show! I iced my ankles in a giant cooking pot when they got swollen [this week]."

When Dancing With the Stars returns for Disney Night next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, Justina and Sasha will be performing the Charleston to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidoc ious" from Mary Poppins.

"I'm a big Disney girl so I'm super excited for Disney Night next week!" Justina exclaimed. "Disney Night is one of the biggest nights on the show, so I'm super excited for everyone to see the [dance]."

"Rehearsal is hard and you’re there to work," she added. "Sasha and I joke around, but at the end of the day, we’re working. I'll be honest, I don't look forward to rehearsal, but I know when I get there, IT'S ON!"

