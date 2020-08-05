Kaia Gerber is mourning the loss of two of her close friends. The 18-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos and videos of her late friends Ryan Breaux, the brother of rapper Frank Ocean, and Ezekiel Bishop, who went by Zeek.

"ryan and zeek, my heart is so heavy right now. I can’t put into words how grateful I am for every second I was lucky enough to spend with you," Gerber wrote on Instagram. "The two people who made me smile the biggest. I will never forget that. I can still feel you here. I can still hear your laughs. I promise to keep trying to smile for you, I love you both forever. ❤️ rest peacefully always by each other’s side."

Ryan and Zeek died over the weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident in Thousand Oaks, California. According to authorities, their vehicle collided with a tree in the center median of the roadway and was later engulfed in flames.

Gerber's supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, commented on the post with three prayer hand emojis.

Her model pal Meadow Walker, whose father actor Paul Walker also died in a tragic car crash in 2013, commented, "Love you sweet Kaia," adding three heart emojis.

In addition to honoring her friends, Gerber also shared a GoFundMe page for Zeek's family to help care for his younger sister, Faith Bishop, following the sudden passing of their father in 2015.

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead at 16



