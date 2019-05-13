Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette starts in just a few hours, but according to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, she doesn't deserve to be the next franchise lead.

During her appearance on Sunday night's episode of LadyGang with hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, Bristowe named Brown as the one Bachelorette who shouldn't have gotten her own season.

"I really have hyped up her season," the reality star turned podcaster confessed after fans saw her give well wishes to Brown on last week's big Bachelorette reunion. "I'm just saying that [she doesn't deserve it] because I don't know her yet."

According to Bristowe, she just "got back in ABC's good books," after her public feud with Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. In 2017, she called out Fleiss on Twitter for allegedly putting the brakes on her joining Dancing With the Stars, claiming he told her that her engagement to then-fiance Shawn Booth should be her priority instead of dancing. She's spoken to ET about the incident several times several times, explaining that she'd still love to appear on the dancing competition.

But, being back in the "good books" didn't stop Bristowe from reliving the feud. "The creator of the show told me that I wasn't allowed to do it because Shawn should be my only passion, not dancing," she said. The 33-year-old said she was "blacklisted" by the franchise. Still, she appeared on the recent reunion special where she talked about her time on the show, new relationship, scrunchie line and podcast.

Of course, Bristowe is no longer engaged to Booth -- the two announced their split after three years together last fall -- but she still has her Neil Lane engagement ring.

"I don't care about the ring, which I still have," she dished. "Two years, we made it past the two-year mark, [so we get to keep it]."

The brunette beauty said she and Booth didn't discuss whether she or he would hold onto the ring, but she decided she's going to keep it. "He didn't pay for it," she reasoned, before noting she'd rather have kept their dog than the sparkler.

Now, however, Bristowe is happily dating Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, who previously vied for Becca Kufrin's heart. Though Tartick admittedly doesn't know the difference between Neil Diamond and Neil Lane, it sounds like their romance just might last.

"Intimidated would be the polar opposite. I'm turned on by how strong she is as a lady," he gushed during his LadyGang appearance via FaceTime.

LadyGang airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!

