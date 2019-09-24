Kaitlynn Carter Dances at 'DWTS' Taping After Miley Cyrus Split

Kaitlynn Carter is dancing her troubles away.

Following the news of the 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star's split from Miley Cyrus, Carter stepped out to attend a taping of Dancing With the Stars. Accompanied by her pals Maddy G and Tori Praver, Carter hit the ballroom to support her friend, pro dancer Witney Carson.

Carter looked chic for the occasion, sporting a slinky black dress, dangling Jacquie Aiche earrings and a smoky eye, as she shared videos to her Instagram Story of her night on the town.

"We're going to watch Witney perform on Dancing With the Stars," Carter gushed to her friend in the car. "Our little star!"

Carson, who's paired with Kel Mitchell this season, later reposted the video on her own Story, writing, "My babes."

Instagram

After arriving at the ballroom, the women appeared to a have a wonderful time as they had a giggle-filled dance party and posed for pics.

Instagram

Instagram

Carter's support of Carson isn't much of a surprise, as the reality star went to a pre-Emmys party with the professional dancer just one day before her split from Cyrus, who she was dating for two months, was reported.

An eyewitness at the party told ET that Carter was seen socializing with friends inside the bash. The eyewitness added that Cyrus was not at the party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Like Carter, Cyrus has also been seen out and about since their breakup, even performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. During her set, Cyrus wowed the crowd with performances of her hits including "Slide Away," "Nothing Breaks Like the Heart," "We Can’t Stop" and "Wrecking Ball." She was supported at the event by her famous family including mom Tish, brother Trace, and sister Brandi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically," a source recently told ET of the women, who previously called it quits with Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner respectively. "They have been there for each other through tough times recently but decided it's best to be friends."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Slays the iHeartRadio Music Festival After Splitting From Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Split

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are Attached at the Hip While Sporting Matching Looks in LA -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery