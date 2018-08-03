Bravo is bringing fans the Bravo-lebrity collabs of their dreams with the network’s new digital series, Housewife to Housewife -- and ET has your exclusive first look!

Women from cities across the franchise will pair up to sit down and, naturally, get real in candid conversations only Housewives can have. The first installment features Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant getting frank about getting freaky.

“What do you do to keep your relationship spicy and never dull?” Gizelle asks Kandi, to which Kandi simply answers, “Everything.”

“What I don’t do might be the question,” she adds, noting she owns a line of adult toys, which Gizelle cops to owning!

“Is there a sex dungeon?” Gizelle then asks, referencing a claim Kandi’s former co-star, Phaedra Parks, made a couple of seasons ago, alleging that Kandi and her husband once tried to lure Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams back to their house for some… activities.

Check out the chat here:

“No,” Kandi bluntly answers. “No, there is not a sex dungeon... at this time.”

“I thought that was kinda cool, to have a sex dungeon,” Gizelle replies.

“Obviously, in the beginning, because it was a lie and everything, I was kind of upset about the whole situation,” Kandi says. “But now that I’ve had time to think about it, I was like, you know what? That sex dungeon isn’t such a bad idea. I might need to work on that.”

“‘Cause when you go into the dungeon, it’s on!” Gizelle weighs in. “There are no inhibitions … and when you go into the dungeon, you never know who’s gonna be in there.”

“Ever since that whole travesty, people walk up to us on the street or seek us out, saying they want to come into the sex dungeon,” Kandi confesses, to which Gizelle admits she’d like to come to it, too!

“And you would be so welcome,” Kandi tells her reality TV sister. “We’ll talk about that another time.”

Check out the rest of Kandi and Gizelle’s chat over at BravoTV.com, and tune into The Real Housewives of Potomac every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

