Havoc of Mobb Deep, who helped produce Kanye West's "Famous" track, is opening up about the controversial song that reignited a years-long feud with Taylor Swift.

Regarding how Swift reacted to West's "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b***h famous" line, the 45-year-old rapper-producer told The Daily Beast, "I think artists are artists, and she should really chill out. It’s not that serious."

"She has an awesome career, and she don't need to be fighting with another awesome artist," he continued. "Freedom of speech is alive and well -- or should be -- and she shouldn't be going out there complaining about not clearing this."

Havoc claims that West was just giving Swift "props," and he wasn't intentionally trying to "diss" her.

"Some people are a little too sensitive for the game but this is the game that we’re in. There's no time for soft skin -- and I'm not just saying that because she's a female," he said. "Everyone has to display tough skin for this industry since everyone is gonna come at you, and you might like it or you might not."

The interview comes just over a month after a new video leaked on YouTube that revealed even more of the viral phone call between West and Swift over the lyrics, which was first leaked by the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, via Snapchat.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," Swift shared on Instagram Stories at the time, with a link to a donation page for Feeding America.

Kardashian West fired back, tweeting, "@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission…' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'b***h' was used without her permission," she continued. "At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. The lie was never about the word b***h, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, then weighed in via Twitter. "I'm Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing," Paine argued, along with the statement she first shared when the drama between Swift and West unfolded in 2016. "P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: A Complete Timeline of Their Feud

Taylor Swift Addresses Leaked Kanye West Video, Says 'What Really Matters' Is Supporting Good Causes

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Unedited 'Famous' Call Leaks -- and the Singer's Fans Aren't Happy

Taylor Swift Calls Kanye West 'Two-Faced' and Shares New Details From THAT Phone Call This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery