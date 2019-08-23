Kat Dennings couldn't be happier about her pal's all-powerful new role.



The WandaVision star spoke with ET at Disney's D23 Expo on Friday, where she was gleeful about Natalie Portman's upcoming turn as the first-ever female Thor.

"I was alone and made a sound to myself. I think it's awesome," the 33-year-old actress admitted. "That was in the comics, so I think that's just such a great storyline."

"I think it's genius and I'm very excited," Dennings added.



Dennings and Portman starred together in two Marvel Cinematic Universe films, 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World. The comic run Dennings is referring to was called The Mighty Thor, which director Taika Waititi has revealed is, indeed, the inspiration for the upcoming 2021 superhero flick, Thor: Love and Thunder.

It was announced at Comic-Con in July that Portman, 38, would be returning to the Marvel franchise as Jane Foster, but this time around, she will be wielding the hammer as the Goddess of Thunder in the fourth installment. The O.G. Thor, Chris Hemsworth, will also be appearing in the film.

During the major Comic-Con moment, the Oscar winner even held up Mjolnir, the superhero’s beloved hammer. "This feels pretty good," she said on the dais. "I've always had a little hammer envy."



After the panel, producer Kevin Feige revealed to ET that "when Taiki had this idea and pitched it to her, she was in right away."

Portman missed out on the fun when Cate Blanchett's Goddess of Death swept through Asgard in the threequel, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and while they won't be working together in this fourth film, Blanchett did tell ET last week that she's also "so excited" to see Portman's take on the iconic role.

"I'm so looking forward to seeing it, because I absolutely loved seeing them all with my kids," Blanchett told ET while promoting her new film, Where'd You Go, Bernadette. "But I really, really loved Captain Marvel. No offense, Taika, but it was probably my favorite."

For even more on Portman's Thor, watch the video below.

