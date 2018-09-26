Someone get James Corden on the phone stat!

Kate Beckinsale proved she’s not afraid to break it down on Tuesday in a funny Instagram video with a friend. The pair were sitting side by side in a car when she started belting out Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss.”

“Whatever you may be doing, commit,” Beckinsale, 45, captioned the video.

For her hysterical appearance, the British actress rocked oversized shades and a white tank top, not letting her seat belt hold her back as she jammed out.

For the sing along, Beckinsale adopted Prince’s high falsetto, swaying from side to side before literally hopping up and down in her seat at one particularly passionate part of the performance.

Prior to showing off her many vocal talents, Beckinsale recently opened up about the fact that she was almost cast as Wonder Woman.

“There was a period to time, a long time ago, when [producer] Joel Silver was involved with [the film],” she told Variety in a recent interview. “But it worked out beautifully. That was a wonderful film that Gal did.”

