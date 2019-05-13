After nearly a decade on her own, Kate Gosselin is ready to find love!

And, it’s no surprise that the reality star’s soulmate search is being chronicled by cameras, as part of her new TLC series, Kate Plus Date.

Gosselin previously starred on the network in Jon & Kate Plus 8, which followed her and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, as they raised eight children. Following their split, the series was renamed Kate Plus 8.

With her oldest children, twins Mady and Cara, headed to college in the fall, and her youngest kids (14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah) getting older, the busy 44-year-old mom now has time to date, so she turns to matchmakers, Rachel DeAlto and Adam LoDolce, to help her find the one.

The six-part series follows Gosselin as she goes on 10 dates set up by the experts, with each outing involving both one active and one intimate activity.

“The thought of him kissing me caused so much panic,” she admits after one date, in a preview clip of the series.



Mady and Cara weigh in with commentary along the way and after the 10 dates, Gosselin must choose two men to go out with again.

In December, Jon talked to ET about being granted sole custody of Colin and looking forward to spending Christmas with the teen.

Having been embroiled in a custody battle with Kate ever since their bitter 2009 split, he added that he will continue to fight.

"I've been fighting for 10 years and I will keep fighting for as long as I have to," he said.

Jon also filled ET in on his own love life and thoughts on remarrying, saying that his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, made "everything normal and comfortable."

See more on the Gosselins below.

