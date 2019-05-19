Kate Middleton plans to swing into the annual Chelsea Flower Show!

On Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a number of photos on social media that offered fans a glimpse at what she has in store for the prestigious event, including one image of her happily sitting on a swing mounted on a tree house!

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” the 37-year-old mother of three is quoted in the post’s caption. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

In the post’s other images, Middleton is shown hard at work with her collaborators on the project, co-designers Andrée Davies and Adam White, as they craft the space’s distinctive look and feel, which is designed to capture a “Back to Nature” theme.

“The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme,” the images’ caption explained. “The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures.”

As for the tree house, Middleton is also seen in the rustic space, which is made from chestnut and will serve as the garden’s centerpiece, “encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations.”

The Chelsea Flower Show kicks off on Tuesday, May 21, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London and continues through Saturday. Queen Elizabeth II is also scheduled to attend.

Check out all the new images up above.

