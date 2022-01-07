Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is 40% Off On Amazon

It's that time of year when our skin needs some extra care. With the combination of overly warm heaters and harsh winds and cold, our winter skin has taken a beating. So, if you're looking to treat your skin right (it's one of our New Year's resolutions!), take a look at this skincare product, recommended by Kate Middleton.

If you're curious about this multi-faceted Biotulin Skin Gel, we are here to tell you more. According to the Biotulin website, the product's key ingredient, spilanthol, is a natural anesthetic (derived from the paracress plant), which reduces muscle contractions. So, when it's rubbed into your face, the skin smooths out to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Not only that, but the serum is also infused with hyaluronic acid and other plant extract to hydrate the skin with extra moisture while it works its anti-aging magic.

The duchess, who apparently is a long-time user of the Skin Gel, was revealed to have recommended it to Michelle Obama back in 2017. In an interview with Celebrity Style, the former first lady's long-time makeup artist, Carl Ray, revealed, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," and added that “the effect is unbelievable.” And Glamour UK wrote that Middleton had also passed it along to sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Despite its exclusive clientele, the skin gel is shockingly affordable. Usually $65, it's been slashed to a mere $40 on Amazon. So run, don't walk to get this skincare product with its royal seal of approval.

Give your skin the royal treatment, and buy the Biotulin Skin Gel below.

